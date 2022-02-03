EU-Japan agreement: 28 new European Igs recognized (5 Italian)

1 February 2022 marked the third anniversary of the entry into force of the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (Ape): this is the most important EU agreement so far regarding agri-food trade, including tariff reductions for important exports EU in Japan like wine, pork and cheese, Qualivita informs.

The second amendment to the deal was agreed in less than a year, the fastest extension to date of a list of GIs in such an arrangement, and demonstrates the commitment of both sides to continue close cooperation in the deal scope of this economic partnership agreement, with consequent benefits for both. The Ape protects the listed agri-food denominations against imitation and usurpation, bringing mutual commercial benefits and making consumers aware of guaranteed and authentic products from two regions with a rich culinary and cultural tradition.

The new Italian protected GIs added in 2022 are: Monti Iblei PDO - EVO oil, Pecorino Sardo PDO, Prosciutto di Modena PDO, Italian salami alla cacciatora PDO and Speck Alto Adige PGI.

The five excellences join the other 21 products of the Italian PDO IGP agri-food sector already protected in Japan thanks to bilateral free trade agreements with the European Union which are: Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI, Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PDO, Asiago PDO , Bresaola della Valtellina PGI, Culatello di Zibello PDO, Fontina PDO, Gorgonzola PDO, Grana Padano PDO, South Tyrolean Apple PGI, Mortadella Bologna PGI, Mozzarella di Bufala Campana PDO, Parmigiano Reggiano PDO, Pecorino Romano PDO, Pecorino Toscano PDO, Prosciutto di Parma PDO, San Daniele PDO Ham, Tuscan PDO Ham, Provolone Valpadana PDO, Taleggio PDO, Toscano PGI, Zampone Modena PGI.

In the attachment at this EFA News, the excerpt from the Official Journal of the European Union listing the 28 new Igs protected thanks to the accord on the 2nd amendment of the EU-Japan agreement.