Cars: Meijer launches electric recharging in US's supermarkets

Meijer, one of the largest retail centers in North America, has opened its first charging stations for electric vehicles. The initiative is part of a partnership with the public fast-charging network EVgo, which is based in Los Angeles. EVgo, with over 800 charging stations for electric vehicles, is the only public network powered 100% by renewable electricity: with this agreement its customer base will increase by over 310,000 accounts.

Accounting for the new initiative, Meijer said that the first refill stations are installed in shopping malls in Michigan and Ohio: overall, Meijer operates 258 supercentres and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. Together, the two companies announced their partnership last March, planning to begin rolling out charging stations during the summer.

With fast charging capacities from 100 kW to 350 kW, EVgo stations in Meijer stores can power all vehicles on the road that have fast charging capabilities - including Tesla, pickup trucks and new vehicles coming to market.

"The partnership with EVgo offers us another way to serve our community and promote our commitment to sustainability - explains Erik Petrovskis , director of environmental compliance and sustainability at Meijer -. Electric vehicle charging stations offer convenience to our customers and the community and we are excited to be part of the transition to electric vehicles".

Since 2010, Meijer, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has offered charging facilities for electric vehicles on its corporate campus and in a number of select stores - its strategy is part of wider environmental initiatives, including the expansion of stations nationwide, in favor of low-carbon cars and trucks.

"EVgo has long been committed to working with first-class partners to provide our customers with a first-class charging experience - emphasizes Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo-. Between our shared dedication to protecting the planet and putting customers in first place, EVgo and Meijer are a natural fit. We look forward to leveraging our recent efforts in the Midwest to continue adding more EVgo stations to Meijer supercenter locations".

The launch of Meijer-EVgo follows the recent formation of the Regional Electric Vehicle Midwest Coalition by the governors of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin - the initiative that has fueled the recent adoption of electric vehicles in the Midwest, according to the company is designed to create jobs, reduce carbon emissions and promote public health and safety.