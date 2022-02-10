Ferrero: global turnover reaches 12.7 billion euros

Ferrero International SA, parent company of the Ferrero Group, has approved the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2021. The Group, of which Giovanni Ferrero is executive chairman and Lapo Civiletti CEO, closed the year with a consolidated turnover of 12.7 billion euros, with an increase of 3.4% compared to the previous year, which had recorded a consolidated turnover of 12.3 billion euros.

At that date, the Group consisted of 107 consolidated companies worldwide and 32 production plants. The Group's products are present directly, or through authorized distributors, in over 170 countries. The average workforce of the Group in 2020/2021 was 34,374 units, an increase compared to 34,121 employees in 2019/2020. The workforce on 31 August 2021 amounted to 38,767 employees, an increase compared to 37,122 as of 31 August 2020.

Despite the uncertainties caused by the restrictive measures due to Covid-19, which impacted the 2020/2021 fiscal year around the world, the Group has seen sales of finished products grow mainly thanks to growth in specific markets, such as France, Germany and China and the consolidation of market shares in most geographies. Thanks to the growth in turnover driven by some iconic brands such as Ferrero Rocher, Kinder Bueno, Kinder Joy and Kinder Cioccolato and thanks to the launch of new products such as Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello ice creams.

In the fiscal year 2020/2021, the Ferrero Group purchased 100% of the capital of Eat Natural (see EFA News article dated 17-12-20), a company producing cereal bars, toasted muesli and high quality granola, based in UK, which operates in the fruit and nut snacks market segment, with the aim of expanding its product offering. Ferrero then completed some key initiatives, increasing investments in its iconic brands, while strengthening its internal R&D activities; and also this year it continued to invest in the improvement and expansion of factories, plants and equipment.

Finally, it supported its technological development strategy by expanding its production capacity, with investments of 839 million euros. On the total amount of investments, the most significant part was focused on property, plant and machinery (757 million euros) mainly in Italy, Germany, the United States and Poland.