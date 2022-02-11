Labels: Italy launches the alternative to Nutriscore

On 15 February, from 10.30, an event will be held at the International Conference Room of the Farnesina to present the "Nutrinform Battery" nutritional labeling scheme, proposed by Italy as part of the negotiation on the harmonization of the labeling system EU level.

The event, organized by Farnesina in collaboration with Federalimentare, will bring together representatives from diplomacy, politics, institutions, the industrial sector and the academic world. Participants will be the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio, the Minister of Agricultural Policies, Stefano Patuanelli , the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, the Secretary General of the Farnesina, Ambassador Ettore Francesco Sequi, and the President of Federalimentare, Ivan Vacondio. The Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, will intervene remotely. The event will be closed by Undersecretary of State Vincenzo Amendola.

Nutrinform Battery is the labeling scheme that Italy supports, in the context of the EU negotiations, as an alternative to the traffic light mode (Nutriscore). Nutrinform is a non-discriminatory system, based on objective, non-manipulable data and intended to measure the nutritional value of the overall diet rather than of different categories of foods. This is why it is an important tool for encouraging more conscious choices by consumers and more responsible behavior by producers, respecting the specificities of the Mediterranean Diet, an intangible heritage of humanity by UNESCO, and traditional diets.

The event will be made in hybrid mode. It will be possible to follow the live streaming on the Farnesina YouTube channel in the three working languages (Italian, English and French) at the following links:

ITA: https://youtu.be/6IB4vVDzT_E

ENG: https://youtu.be/0TbxXZpOpp4



FRA: https://youtu.be/GCfvmu6LLsg