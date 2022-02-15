The Coca-Cola Company "resists" to a 2021 of uncertainties

In 2021, the net revenues of the multinational The Coca-Cola Company increased by 17% to 38.7 billion dollars. "In 2021, our system has demonstrated resilience and flexibility in going through another year of uncertainty," said James Quincey, Group president and CEO, commenting the financial results.

In Q4, the company, which owns major beverage brands including Coca-Cola, Sprite and VitaminWater, posted net revenue growth of 10% to $ 9.5 billion. Operating income grew 15% during the year, but decreased 28% in Q4, due to exchange rate volatility and rising rates marketing-related expenses.

In 2021, the unit volume of sparkling soft drinks grew by 7%, driven by strong performance across all geographic operating segments. The nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages sector grew by 12%. While, overall, sports drinks, coffee and tea recorded a unit volume of 7% growth. Specifically, coffee grew by 15%, mainly thanks to the reopening of Costa coffee shops in the UK. Sports drinks grew 13%, mainly thanks to the performance of the Bodyarmor brand in the US market. Regarding the guidance for 2022, the Group expects organic revenue growth of 7-8%.