The Italian Nutrinform Battery label presented at the Italian Foreign Ministry

"With the proposal of the Italian system of nutritional labeling, NutrInform, Italy intends to look to the future of European agri-food systems, since our country cannot accept the trend towards a model of homologation of agri-food products": this is how the Minister of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies Stefano Patuanelli, speaking at the presentation to the Foreign Ministry of Nutrinform Battery, the Italian proposal for the adoption of a common food labeling system at European level, organized by the Foreign Ministry in collaboration with Federalimentare. "Talking about the front-pack labeling system, of Nutriform and Nutriscore - continued the owner of Mipaaf -, means talking about the future of the European agri-food system. It is essential to immediately focus the discussion on the common will of some countries. Europeans to bring agri-food production towards homologation models that our country absolutely cannot accept".



Nutritional labeling on the front of the pack, the Nutrinform Battery, conceived and created by a working group made up of experts from four ministries (Health, Agriculture, Foreign Affairs and Economic Development), food scientists and representatives of the agricultural world and industry , represents a tool that can increase nutritional knowledge about the product, encourage more informed choices by consumers and more responsible behaviors on the part of producers. The Nutrinform is based on objective data, aimed at measuring the nutritional value of the overall diet rather than individual categories of foods, reports a note.



During his speech, the minister underlined how our country has 841 PDO and PGI products, and 16.6 billion euros of production value that employ over 200 thousand operators: a distinctive and excellent agriculture. Precisely for this reason, our agri-food tradition cannot be questioned with a labeling system that does not provide information but only wants to influence the market.

"The One Health strategy cannot be confused with the One Diet strategy, there is no single diet that is suitable for everyone. There is moderate consumption of all foods and the Mediterranean diet is a World Heritage Site, the right answer that combines health and excellence of our country. Nutrinform is based on scientific data and on real analyzes of what each human being needs at a nutritional level and for this reason our proposal must be strongly supported, and the Country System has moved in a compact and united. Information is one thing, conditioning is another", concluded Patuanelli.



Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Roberto Speranza Minister of Health and Ivano Vacondio, President of Federalimentare also took part.

Below, starting from the 51st minute, the video of the direct streaming of the presentation.








