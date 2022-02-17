Climate change and rural poverty

World leaders are calling for urgent and innovative investments to help rural communities in the world's poorest countries adapt to climate change. Speaking at the opening of the annual meeting of the Board of Governors of 177 member states of the United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the leaders stressed in particular the vulnerability of small farmers to severe weather events, such as the storms that have devastated Madagascar in recent weeks, killing at least 121 people and destroying more than 176 000 hectares of land..

In response to the threat climate change poses to rural populations, Italy's Minister of Economy and Finance Daniele Franco said Italy will increase its international financial commitment to tackle climate change threefold this year, reaching approximately $ 1.5 billion annually through 2026. In his keynote address, IFad President Gilbert F. Houngbo stressed that small producers are being hit hard by a crisis they did not create. yet they currently only receive 1.7% of climate finance. "The pandemic and climate change have exposed the vulnerability of small producers and the unfair situation that people who produce a third of the world's food receive only six cents for every dollar of product they generate", he said. "There is no sustainability or resilience without greater equity."

Speaking from an island nation that has been hit by 14 cyclones since 2016, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, the interim prime minister of Fiji, also stressed the vulnerability of farmers to extreme climatic situations. "It is clear that eradicating rural poverty requires a radically new approach to building rural resilience. Small states require special attention, quick access to resources and tailor-made solutions".

Many of these solutions require access to finance, according to HM Máxima Zorreguieta Cerruti d'Orange-Nassau, Queen of the Netherlands, UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA). "Small rural producers are systematically underfunded, and they are even more so after the pandemic", she said. "There is an opportunity for responsible private sector innovators to step in and help bridge the $ 170 billion global funding gap to help small producers gain access to credit and markets". Over the next 3 years, Ifad will devote at least 40% of its core resources to climate finance. It is currently mobilizing $ 500 million for its Asap + climate fund which aims to be the largest climate fund dedicated to small producers.