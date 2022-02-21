Qaac (catering) recycles 1 million kg of plastic waste in one year

Qatar Aircraft Catering Company (Qacc), the Qatar Airways subsidiary for catering, achieved its one-year environmental sustainability target by recycling over one million kilos of plastic waste and donating over 100,000 pieces of excess food and goods to people in need around the world.

The subsidiary has reduced its annual volume of waste by nearly 1,688 tons per year by implementing recycling programs for waste such as cardboard, chemical drums, plastic water bottles and used paper, which are sent for reprocessing in goods sold locally and exported internationally. Qacc has also partnered with non-profit organizations based in Qatar to distribute more than three tons of donated goods, including more than 40,000 items such as cotton blankets, mattresses, duvets and 3.14 tons of food condiments.

Qacc is constantly looking for innovative ways to reduce the company's overall carbon footprint and further reduce the use of single-use plastics. Strong relationships were built with local fruit and vegetable suppliers to reduce the volume of imported goods, as well as the company's equipment and laundry load weight by approximately 257 tons, which contributed to a reduction of aircraft fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The catering company is also planning a greenhouse cultivation project to achieve self-sufficiency in micro-herbs and green vegetation.

Thanks to the catering subsidiary, Qatar Airways has obtained the "Best Food & Beverage" recognition at the "Apex Passenger Choice Awards" for 2022 and the "Skytrax" award in 2021 as "World's Best Business Class Onboard Catering". In addition to these titles, there are two other titles obtained at the "Onboard Hospitality Awards" of 2021: gold medal as "Catering Innovation of the year" and the award received by the readers' vote as "Best Onboard Snack in business and first class".

Finally, it is among the first on-board catering activities, in Europe and the Middle East, to obtain the "Food Safety Systems Certification" in the production of Fssc 22000 V5 Category C (III) in 2020. This certification demonstrates the rigorous hygiene practices and food safety implemented by the company, which also formed a solid basis in the management and preparation for the crisis caused by Covid-19.