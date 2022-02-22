The first meeting will be held on Wednesday 23 February at 4 pm with the webinar on “Removing barriers to Farmers Markets around the world”.

The World Farmers Markets School is born, the first "university" for farmers' markets around the world that promote the direct sale of local food at zero km with the network of the Farmers market coalition. This aims to overcome the barriers between states, support collaboration between producers, strengthen the supply chains from farm to table, help families and consumers with conscious purchasing choices in a situation of growing international tensions that impact on trade and with the Covid emergency that affects habits and shopping cart.

The first meeting will be held on Wednesday 23 February at 4 pm with the webinar on “Removing barriers to Farmers Markets around the world”. The scheduled interventions, moderated by Danielle Nierenberg of Food Tank, by Martin Barros of the Chilean Indap, by Alfonso Pecoraro Scanio, president of the scientific committee of Campagna Amica and by Ben Feldman and J akie Rivera-Krause of the FMC in the United States. During the event, the different ways of developing Farmers Markets will be addressed, then a round table will be held with Elizabeth Nsimadala president of the Pan Africa Farmers Organization (Paphos) and president of the Eastern Africa Farmers Federation (Eaff), Adriano Campolina senior policy officer of the Fao and Amanda Maria Edmonds PhD at the Dutch University of Wageningen. During the webinar, testimonies from Italy, the USA and Chile will be presented.

20 organizations from 18 countries (USA, Italy, Canada, UK, Norway, Australia, Denmark, Japan, Ghana, Georgia, Chile, New Zealand, Austria, Kenya, Mexico, Spain, China, South Africa) officially join the World Farmers Markets Coalition with 25 thousand markets and a catchment area of around 200 million people.