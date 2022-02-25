AB InBev "recovering" in 2021

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, reported revenues up 12.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 15.6% for the full year. The Group reported a 23.5% increase in the combined revenues of the Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona brands outside their respective home markets over the past three months and 22.9% for the whole of 2021. "This year we have pursued a strategy that has enabled...