Ukraine: Italy leads the way in olive oil and coffee imports

Italy continues to be a point of reference for the agri-food sector of Ukraine despite the winds of war that continue to blow. After the data that confirms the made in Italy pasta as number one in terms of imports to the Ukrainian country, (read the EFA News article) now two other important confirmations arrive, namely olive oil and coffee.

According to the figures provided by the Ice Agency, in the period January-May 2025, imports of olive oil to Ukraine from Italy increased by 21.86% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching a total of 2.67 million euros. Total imports from all over the world slightly decreased by 1.5%, totaling 6.10 million euros. Italy occupies the first position as a supplier of Ukraine with a market share of 43.8%: the main competing countries are Spain (29.3%) and Greece (23.1%).

Also in the period January-May 2025, imports of roasted coffee to Ukraine from Italy increased by 2.1% compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching a total of 15.9 million euros. Total imports from all over the world increased by 23.7%, reaching 67.8 million euros.

Italy occupies the second position as a supplier of Ukraine, with a market share of 23.5%: the main competing countries are Poland (35.0%) and Germany (22.7%)



