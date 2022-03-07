Ukraine. From Crédit Agricole solidarity fund of 10 mln

A 10 million euro international solidarity fund was launched by the Crédit Agricole Group in support of Ukrainian citizens to deal with the current emergency situation, giving all Group employees the opportunity to make their contribution.

The fund is supported by both Crédit Agricole SA and Crédit Agricole regional banks and will primarily target Ukrainian children, as well as Crédit Agricole Ukraine employees and their families.

“Crédit Agricole concretely expresses a sign of closeness to all the Ukrainian people. Our colleagues in Ukraine continue to work where possible to ensure services to all citizens, even in very difficult conditions. This solidarity fund represents a way to affirm the value of peace and make our contribution to address this very serious humanitarian emergency. We also thank our colleagues from neighboring countries who are providing help and hospitality to Ukrainian colleagues and their families who have had to leave the country”, says Giampiero Maioli, Head of Crédit Agricole in Italy.