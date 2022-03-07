From Nestlé and Emmi comes a new climate project

Nestlé, a multinational company active in the food sector, based in Vevey, Switzerland, and Emmi, a company engaged in the processing of milk and the production of dairy products based in Lucerne, have launched the "KlimaStaR Milk" climate protection project, in collaboration with the milk producer organizations aaremilch and the cooperative of milk producers of central switzerland (zmp).

The aim is to reduce the environmental footprint deriving from the production processes of milk and dairy products and also to satisfy the needs and demands of consumers. About 300 farms will be involved in the project. "KlimaStaR Milk" aims to reduce greenhouse gas (Ghg) emissions by around 20%, focusing on four key areas: nutrition, animal herd management, energy and manure.

Daniel Imhof, Head of Agricultural Affairs at Nestlé Switzerland, said: "Climate protection can only be achieved by joining forces. We are therefore delighted to be able to do our part together with Emmi and to make a contribution to sustainable Swiss dairy farming". He added: "Cow's milk has been an important resource for us since the Group's inception and remains indispensable for the production of baby food and other products at our Konolfingen plant. We don't want to replace our cows, but rather. help improve their environmental footprint". The project is also supported by the country's federal agriculture office.