Getir closes $768 million Series E round

Getir, the company known for ultra-fast delivery of groceries, announces today that it has closed a $768 million Series E round, bringing the company's valuation to $11.8 billion. The round is led by Mubadala Investment Company and includes Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (Adg), Alpha Wave Global, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global as main investors. With this latest operation, the company becomes the first “decacorn” of ultra-fast spending in Europe, reaching a total collection of 2 billion.

Since January 2021, the company has implemented its expansion plans in Europe and the United States, now reaching a total network of more than 1,100 g-stores and nearly 40 million app downloads in 9 countries, delivering nearly one million orders per day. The latest investment will be used to further support rapid growth in the countries in which it operates, while consolidating its position.

“We are defining the ultra-fast delivery industry, and this latest round of funding is a testament to Getir's position as an industry pioneer. In such an exciting and competitive market we cannot afford to stand still. This investment will allow us to further develop our value proposition and technology, and to continue investing in our employees to continue attracting the best talent”, says founder Nazim Salur.

To date, the company operates on three continents, providing its service to customers in nine different countries. Founded in Turkey, it has expanded its operations to the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Portugal and most recently the United States.