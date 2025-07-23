Tariffs, a turning point: Japan to open rice trade with the US

The US has just "closed a monumental deal with Japan, perhaps the largest ever." US President Donald Trump announced the news in a post on Truth, specifying: "Japan will invest, at my direction, $550 billion in the United States, which will receive 90% of the profits. This deal will create hundreds of thousands of jobs: there has never been anything like it."

According to the president, perhaps the "most important" outcome is that "Japan will open its country to trade, including automobiles and trucks, rice, and certain other agricultural products, among other goods." Furthermore, the Asian country "will pay the United States reciprocal tariffs of 15%," Trump added, concluding that "we will continue to have excellent relations with Japan."

"Protecting what needs to be protected, we have continued negotiations with the goal of reaching an agreement that meets the national interests of both Japan and the United States," Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said. "With this understanding with President Trump , I believe we have achieved that."

The agreement comes after tense negotiations in which Trump initially threatened tariffs of up to 30-35%. Tokyo's capitulation was likely facilitated by the real crisis in the Japanese rice sector, which, a few weeks ago, prompted the resignation of the Agriculture Minister.

According to federal statistics, Japan is the United States' fifth-largest trading partner. Last year, the Asian country purchased $79.7 billion worth of American goods, while the United States imported $148.2 billion worth of Japanese goods.