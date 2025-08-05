Green Arrow acquires DeA Capital alternative funds

The operation also involved funds dedicated to the agri-food sector: IdeaAgro I and II, Taste of Italy I and II, with their numerous stakes in food companies.

Green Arrow Capital, one of the leading independent operators in the alternative and sustainable investment landscape in Italy and at a European level, with over €2 billion in historical collections, has signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of 100% of DeA Capital Alternative Funds SGR, a management company wholly owned by the De Agostini Group, manager of various private equity, special situations and NPL funds, as well as management mandates and funds of funds.

The binding agreement, the official press release emphasizes, "follows a competitive process organized by De Agostini in recent months." The acquisition of the company "remains subject to approval from the Bank of Italy and the competent authorities."

With a view to rebalancing its portfolio of investments, with this transaction the De Agostini Group is leveraging the work it has done over the past 15 years to build a highly reputable and reliable asset management company in Italy, a leader in alternative investment management.

The transaction will allow Green Arrow Capital to accelerate its growth path by consolidating its domestic leadership position in the alternative investment management sector, reaching a combined entity exceeding €6 billion in AUM (fee earnings), 32 Funds and 7 Client Solutions Products, a total team of 167 professionals, 80 of whom come from DeA Capital Alternative Funds SGR, and 7 investment strategies.

The diversification of skills and management teams will create a unique alternatives platform, with strong complementarities in terms of expertise, geographic coverage, and a focused approach to sustainable investments. This will position the newly formed business combination as a single, integrated point of reference in the Italian and European financial landscape, offering increasingly diversified and tailored investment solutions in key sectors.

The transaction, the statement adds, "represents a further step in the national and international aggregation strategy, strengthening our presence in Spain and increasing our attractiveness to national and international institutional investors."

The strategic combination will allow the new Group to strengthen its presence across all strategies: private equity, private credit, energy & digital infrastructure, real estate, client solutions, special situations, and NPLs. The transaction will also allow it to reach a critical size in private equity "suitable for supporting the targeting of institutional capital internationally," offering investors a leading entry point into the Italian and Southern European markets.

"We are delighted and honored to have signed this important agreement, integrating DeA Capital Alternative Funds SGR, a recognized leader in the field, into the Group," explains Eugenio de Blasio , founder and CEO of Green Arrow Capital. "This transaction represents a fundamental step in our growth, positioning us as the largest alternative investment manager in Italy by size. We aim to compete internationally thanks to a unique platform with seven investment strategies, offering both domestic and international investors high-hard-cap funds. We aim to continue investing in sustainable development and value creation, for the benefit of the real economy and all stakeholders."

Enrico Drago , Executive Chairman of De Agostini Spa, added: "We are very proud to have ensured DeA Capital Alternative Funds, since its founding, has enjoyed significant growth, making the asset management company one of the leading independent Italian managers in the alternative asset sector. Our heartfelt thanks go to Gianluca Grea , Chairman, Gianandrea Perco , CEO, the Board of Directors, and all the management teams, as well as the support functions, for their work to date. We wish them every success in the future. We are confident that with Green Arrow Capital, the company will be able to strengthen its standing in Italy and continue on its already established path of international growth."

Green Arrow Capital is a leading Italian asset management platform focused on alternative investments, with over €2 billion in historical fundraising. To date, over 150 investors (20 percent of which are international) have invested in the group's funds, nearly 90% of which are institutional investors (banks, sovereign wealth funds, funds of funds, banking foundations, pension funds, and insurance companies). Founded in 2012 by Eugenio de Blasio, the Group operates in four distinct investment strategies: Energy & Digital Infrastructure, Private Equity, Private Credit, and Real Estate. It currently has its fourth private equity fund (GAPEF IV Italian Champions) funded to support outstanding Italian SMEs, as well as the Infrastructure Fund for the Future (GAIF), which invests in renewable energy and digital infrastructure in high-potential markets in Europe, and the MiTo smart real estate fund.