Provolone Valpadana Dop, excellent performance despite the uncertain period

Provolone Valpadana Dop is today the 7th branded cheese for certified production and value for production and consumption.

Provolone Valpadana Dop, protagonist of the "Choose your taste, sweet or spicy, only from Eu" campaign, a three-year project that aims to improve the degree of recognition of European quality brand products and increase their competitiveness and consumption, promoted by the homonymous Consortium, which enjoys co-financing from the European Commission, is confirmed as one of the most purchased and appreciated Italian food and wine products of excellence in Italy and abroad. Today it is in fact the 7th branded cheese for certified production and value for production and consumption.

In 2021, the percentage of milk destined for the production of Provolone Valpadana Dop experienced an increase of + 1% compared to the previous year, confirming the positive trend of previous years and abundantly exceeding the 7,400 tons of cheese produced. Even exports, in the period January / November 2021, saw excellent results, recording an exceptional figure in the overall total of the "Provolone" customs item, which also includes Provolone Valpadana, marking an increase of + 20% and approaching the historical record. of the 7,800 tons of exported product.

“The reasons for this success”, says the president of the Libero Stradiotti Consortium, “also lie in the fact that more and more attention is being paid to sustainability issues and environmental dynamics, which are increasingly the subject of in-depth analysis and study. Starting with the use of the soil in compliance with the new climate objectives set by the EU for 2030, in which the Consortium will express its commitment, through its members, to actions that will balance emissions with an equivalent absorption of Co2 from the atmosphere, working to improve nutrition and animal welfare. Attention will therefore be focused on a significant reduction in the use of chemical pesticides, fertilizers and antibiotics and a greater use of sustainable practices: precision agriculture, organic, agroecology and agrosilviculture. Giving force to the 'from producer to consumer' strategy for a sustainable food system, aimed at reducing the environmental impact of productions, by intervening in all phases of the product life cycle, will be the virtuous path that the Consortium will continue to encourage among its associates and in agreement with research institutes and universities".