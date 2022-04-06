Mondelēz, accusations of child exploitation against the American multinational company

Mondelēz International has fallen into the eye of the storm. Accusations of child exploitation in some corporate sites based in Ghana weigh on the US multinational of food products. On Monday, April 4, Channel 4's Dispatches released an exclusive video showing children aged around ten harvesting cocoa pods within Cadbury's supply chain. In the investigation, activist Antony Barnett moves undercover in the West African country.

After hearing the accusations made against it, Mondelēz International urged the team that is carrying out the investigation to share all the information in its possession "to act with the necessary urgency".

A spokesperson of the Group said: "We are deeply concerned about what was broadcast on the Dispatches program. We condemn child labor in our manufacturing operations and have worked tirelessly to take a stand against this crime. We have also made significant efforts through our Cocoa Life program to improve the protection of children in the communities from which we source cocoa, including in Ghana". "The welfare of the children and families involved is our primary concern and we are committed to investigating further so that we can provide all necessary support", the company continued in a press release.