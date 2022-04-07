Branca invests in Etilika

Branca International, the holding company with total Italian capital which is headed by the Branca family (and which controls, among others, the Fratelli Branca Distillerie, with a consolidated turnover of more than 200 million euros) has acquired a minority stake in Etilika, a platform online sales of fine Italian wines, champagne and spirits. Operating on the market since the end of 2019, the latter recorded a turnover close to 4 million euros in 2021. With the transaction, the engineer Claudia Ciacci Chief Operating Officer of Branca International joins the board of Etilika.

"The investment has an industrial and strategic character in terms of digitization, innovation and distribution channels", declares the president Niccolò Branca . "The operation fits perfectly with our company philosophy which pays great attention to growth that reconciles tradition and innovation, which is shared with our industrial and commercial partners and which always places the end customer at the center of our action".

"We are extremely proud to have attracted the interest of a partner of this caliber", says Michele Trotta, CEO of Etilika. "Thanks to this agreement we will have the opportunity to significantly accelerate our expansion plan abroad and the garrison of the Horeca channel which already gave us great satisfaction last year. This operation undoubtedly lends itself to strategic synergies in the medium / long term that will strengthen our positioning".