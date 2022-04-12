Chiquita presents the new sustainability report 2021-2022

For nearly three decades, Chiquita has led the industry in sustainability practices through its "Behind the Blue Sticker" approach. Today, the brand announced the publication of the update of the sustainability report 2021-2022, highlighting the initiatives in a sustainable key, from farms to the final consumer, both long-term and more recent, including the program to reduce "30BY30" emissions.

"We are committed to lasting change in the local communities where we grow our bananas and in the planet as a whole", said Peter Stedman, the company's Sustainability Director. "The brand has implemented a number of strategies, including a detailed guide to reduce emissions, to achieve a more sustainable future". The company recently welcomed Stedman as sustainability director to further its commitment to sustainability. Stedman's career in the industry spans 14 years and ranges from agriculture to responsible sourcing of materials to consulting for global brands. In his role, he will oversee the “Behind the Blue Sticker” approach, optimizing and ensuring the achievement and communication of these commitments to both consumers and stakeholders.

The company introduced the "30BY30" initiative, a major program aimed at reducing carbon emissions in all brand operations by a total of 30% by the end of 2030, thus recognizing the looming threat that climate change represents for the cultivation of bananas, for the precious agricultural communities and for the planet. After a thorough review process, the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) approved "30BY30" and climate targets, making Chiquita the first global fruit company to be recognized by SBTi.

The report also speaks of the "Farmer's Code", which consists in the rejuvenation and systematic redesign of farms, with the aim of improving their efficiency and increasing their yield, while reducing the environmental impact. These processes maximize the use of water and nutrients in the soil and ensure that all operations are as efficient as possible in terms of emissions. Biodiversity is a key part of forest restoration, and Chiquita is taking decisive action to preserve and improve biodiversity using three pillars: protecting diversity on its farms, minimizing the impact of its operations on the environment, and creating pioneering reforestation partnerships with its stakeholders. These efforts have given birth to the Nogal Reserve in Costa Rica, promoting the conservation and protection of biodiversity. Since the start of the project, over 30,000 students and farmers have taken part in these programs, improving their knowledge on biodiversity, waste management, ecosystem services and conservation.

The complete sustainability report is attached.