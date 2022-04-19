It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Sustainable fishing: Bolton Group's Food Business Unit enters in Napa

Among the most important coalitions for the procurement of certified fish products

Safeguarding the oceans and sustainable fishing to ensure their prosperity: the Food Business Unit of Bolton Group, one of the market leaders in the canned fish sector with the Rio Mare, Saupiquet, Isabel and Cuca brands, confirms its commitment to sustainability by joining be part of an important Advocacy collective such as Napa (North Atlantic Pelagic Advocacy Group). Napa represents, in fact, one...

hef - 24386

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar