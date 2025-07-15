Grupo Consorcio: revenue rises to €78 million (+12%) in 2024

Grupo Consorcio, a Spanish company in the premium segment of the canned fish market, closed 2024 with a turnover of €78,017,517, representing a 12.2% increase over the previous year and over €8.4 million higher than the previous year. These results are also reflected in an increase in net profit, which increased 356% to €1,590,741 in 2024, compared to €348,347 in 2023. Operating profit also increased 650%, from €418,365 in 2023 to €3,139,999 in 2024.

Overall, the company operated in 42 countries, with a presence across five continents: 59% of its revenue came from exports, compared to 55% the previous year. The production plants in Santoña (Spain) and Pisco (Peru) and the recent opening of the first independent sales office in Milan, Italy, in January 2024 were key to achieving this milestone. Furthermore, the team now employs over 900 people, spread across the production plants and offices in Milan and Santoña, with 66% of its workforce being women.

"Our presence in more than 40 countries, our more than 900 professionals, and the opening of our independent branch in Milan are important milestones that reflect our global growth ambition," emphasized Jesús Gómez , CEO of Grupo Consorcio.



"In the Italian market, Grupo Consorcio closed its first year of independent business operations with a positive balance. The volume of finished product sold increased from 863,000 kilos in 2023, when it still operated through an external distributor, to 1,185,000 kilos in 2024, a 37% increase," commented Dario De Stefano , General Sales Manager for Italy.

Looking at the Italian canned food market in detail, the overall tuna market continues to grow slightly in value in 2025 (+1.9%), although it has seen a 2.0% decline in volume. The premium segment, which includes Consorcio, is expected to grow approximately 3.8% (+133.5 tn) in volume and 4.5% in value.

Consorcio is one of the best-performing brands this year. It recorded an 8.2% increase in sales (+29 tn), thus gaining 0.5 points of market share, strengthening its position as the second leading brand in the premium segment with a 12.1% value share.

The anchovy market is evolving positively, with increases of around 4% (4.1% in value and 3.4% in volume). The Cantabrian anchovy segment (157.5 tons) is increasing sales above the market average: +9.2% in volume and +9.3% in value.

Consorcio, which operates in the premium Cantabrian anchovy segment, significantly improved its sales, with a 27% increase in volume and a 36% increase in value. Its value share in this segment stands at 12.8% (up 2.5 points from the previous year).