Callipo: turnover for the first time exceeds 100 million euros

2024 ended with an important milestone for the Callipo Group: for the first time in 112 years, the turnover exceeded 100 million euros. The group, which employs over 420 workers overall, includes, in addition to Callipo Conserve Alimentari, seven other companies (Callipo Gelateria, Popilia Resort, Callipo Group, Callipo Agricoltura, Callipo Turismo, Med Frigus, and Med Cibus) led by Cavaliere del Lavoro Filippo Callipo with his two sons Giacinto and Filippo Maria who represent the fifth generation of the family.

Driving this significant result is the historic fish canning company that since 1913, the year of its foundation, has always stood out in the sector for its high quality and sustainable growth. In 2024, it recorded a turnover of approximately 90 million euros, an increase of 7.4% compared to the previous year.

An increase that highlights the company's ability to dominate the historical reference market of canned fish and to obtain good performances also in the "non-fish" sector thanks to the diversification project launched in 2016. In fact, despite the difficulties linked to the economic crisis and the increases in the prices of raw materials that have affected the entire fishing industry, with a market down 5.4% in volume, the Callipo brand is growing in the tuna in oil sector, recording a +3.9% in volume and +8.5% in value and consolidating its position as leader on the Italian market in the "premium" segment.

E-commerce, which grew by 16%, and the Callipo1913 single-brand stores in Cosenza, Reggio Calabria, Rome and Milan also contributed to the growth.

In addition to the domestic market, the company also achieved positive performances on the export front, which reached 18.5%, a result also due to the strong presence in China where the Callipo brand quickly gained great notoriety.

In recent years, the Callipo Group has also undertaken a major investment program that has exceeded 20 million euros. The plan implemented was aimed at both increasing production capacity and implementing technologically innovative and environmentally sustainable solutions to improve processes and make costs more efficient.

As regards Callipo Conserve Alimentari, the investments made have led to an optimization of the production capacity with over 9,150 tons of tuna processed in the Pizzo (VV) plant, approximately 11 million jars of tuna packaged by hand and 72 million cans produced. While the construction of a modern, fully automated logistics warehouse has allowed the storage space of the finished product to be increased by 50%.

Furthermore, all the main companies of the Group have pursued objectives of reducing their environmental impact, through the construction of photovoltaic systems that have allowed them to obtain greater energy independence.

“We have reached this important milestone in a period of great complexity for the entire fishing industry and this is a source of great pride for the trust that is being recognized in us. As per tradition, we have chosen to share these positive results with all our collaborators through the provision, in the month of December, of a bonus worth €800. We are also optimistic for the current year and will continue our development path. We have identified an investment plan for the next three years for approximately €10 million, we want to continue to innovate to be increasingly competitive and sustainable”, declares Giacinto Callipo , member of the Board of Directors of Callipo Group.