Callipo: Special Award for Ventresca

Callipo Ventresca is among the best canned fish in the world. An international award published by TasteAtlas rewards Callipo Tuna Ventresca Fillets in olive oil, a symbol of quality, tradition and innovation that is all Italian.

"A result that celebrates over 100 years of passion for the sea, attention to raw materials and care for details", reads a post by Callipo on LinkedIn. "From Calabria to the world, excellence preserves its flavor. An important new milestone that enhances our Made in Italy on a global level".

TasteAtlas has compiled an initial ranking based on awards, product tastings and the opinions of critics, chefs and consumers. The ratings, it is specified, will be modified over time based on public reviews.

The lion's share of the TasteAtlas ranking is occupied by Spanish references, which cover more than half of the products. Callipo's Ventresca Filets appear with just four other Italian products.