The first Nespresso forest is underway

On the occasion of 22 April, world earth day 2022, Nespresso launches its first forest of only coffee trees, in collaboration with Treedom, the Italian online platform that allows you to plant trees remotely and follow updates on the agroforestry projects they make. part. A project created to help protect the environment and support local communities in the three countries that will host the forest: Colombia, Guatemala and Kenya. This is thanks to the planting of the first 5,000 coffee trees with the aim of reaching 10,000 trees by 2022. The plants will grow in association with other species that over time will bring a series of environmental, social and economic benefits, and a capacity to absorption of up to 550,000 kg of Co2.

From 19 April, thanks to the participation of customers in the “Nespresso per Treedom. Coffee for Good", the company will allocate part of the proceeds to continue to grow the forest, support local communities and make the planet greener. A project that will allow coffee consumers not only to receive a free box of coffee Colombia, but also a special Qr Code that will allow them to feel part of the great forest, taking part with their contribution to its growth.

The initiative is part of Nespresso's global commitment to the conservation and restoration of forests, thanks to which 5 million trees have already been planted since 2014 in the countries of origin of coffee and in collaboration with Pur Project, giving life to projects of high-quality compensation, and implementing clean energy solutions within the farming communities with which the company collaborates, also striving to achieve carbon neutrality by 2022. An investment of over 13 million CHF (almost 12M Euros ) which made it possible to neutralize 10% of carbon emissions from commercial activities.

All the coffee plants will remain the property of the farmers involved who will receive specific training and assistance to take care of them in their first years of life and acquire the necessary skills for their proper cultivation and management, thus earning an opportunity for more income and the possibility of transferring professionalism within the community.