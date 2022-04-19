Nestlé, reached 97% of recyclable packaging produced in Italy

Nestlé has reached the important milestone of 97% recyclable packaging produced in Italy, accelerating towards the global goal of 100% recyclable or reusable packaging by 2025. In particular, in our country the company has achieved 100% of recyclability for corrugated cardboard and glass, 98% recyclability for its paper packaging, 96% for rigid plastic, 92% for aluminum, 77% for flexible plastic. This is what emerges from the 2022 edition of the Nestlé Sustainable Packaging Commitment: road to 2025 report published to share the results, strategies and areas of application of all the actions undertaken by the Group for the sustainability of packaging.

The actions planned revolve around two strategic premises: working to reduce the quantity of packaging used and, at the same time, implementing new solutions to improve packaging quality and recycling systems. At the heart of Nestlé's strategy in Italy is research, which aims to improve the recyclability of packaging while ensuring food safety. In this context, the Group's investment of 5 million euros in the Italian venture capital fund Eureka! Fund announced in January this year and aimed at boosting the search for innovative packaging solutions and improving the quality of collection and recycling processes.

Equally fundamental is the importance of collaboration with external realities. To this end, the first pilot project in Italy was launched for the disposal of exhausted plastic coffee capsules signed and initiated by Nestlé with Illycaffè and three companies that manage waste recycling in the Friuli Venezia-Giulia Region. Since 2018 Nestlé has been organizing Sustainability Bars for colleagues, training and updating meetings on projects related to sustainability, developed in Italy or abroad. To guide consumers, in July 2021, the Group renewed "Where do I throw it?", Its digital platform for separate collection, adding indications to better interpret the minimum conservation term, thanks to the collaboration with Too Good To Go in scope of the pact against food waste.

Attached report Nestlé Sustainable Packaging Commitment: road to 2025.