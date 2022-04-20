Starbucks by Nespresso presents the new capsules made with 80% recycled aluminum. Exceptional barrier to oxygen, light and humidity, not only is aluminum able to guarantee the freshness and aromas of high quality coffee, but it is also infinitely recyclable, one of the most reused materials in the world, so much so that be recast and transformed into new objects, thus giving a second life to the same material.

The new capsules are now composed of a thinner aluminum foil, so that each capsule requires 9.2% less aluminum material than the previous composition. Not only that, by properly disposing of their exhausted capsules through the Nespresso boutiques or in the ecological islands partner of the initiative, everyone can become a true "ambassador of recyclability". By connecting to the website www.nespresso.com, in the sustainability and recycling section it will be possible to identify the closest collection point and / or ecological area where to deliver the exhausted aluminum capsules, and thus allow the recycling process of aluminum and exhausted coffee.

Starbucks, starting from 2013, has implemented some actions aimed at guaranteeing a sustainable future for coffee through the purchase of a coffee plantation in Costa Rica, which has subsequently become a global research and development center; the sharing of guidelines, studied in collaboration with Conservation International, which provide comprehensive social, environmental and economic criteria aimed at supporting and strengthening the coffee communities and, finally, the Starbucks Global Farmer Fund in which 49 million euros have been invested by the brand dollars, funds that coffee farmers around the world can use to renovate their farms and improve / innovate agricultural practices, so as to be even more productive.

All the initiatives mentioned are part of Nestlé's broader plan in the area of sustainability and reflect the Group's objectives. In fact, in terms of recyclability, Nestlé aims to have 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.