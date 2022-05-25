Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Petfood: Hygge collects a round seed worth more than 300,000 Euros
The startup aims to develop insect meal kibble by the end of 2022
Hygge, an Italian company in the Petfood sector that will introduce insect flour in its recipes by the end of 2022, collects a round seed worth more than 300,000 euros. To subscribe to the capital increase of the startup are: Prana Ventures, a venture capital fund specialized in investments in the seed and post-seed phase, together with a pool of Business Angels. The company offers a personalized service...
