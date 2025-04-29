Purina Pro Plan protagonist at Zoomark 2025

On the occasion of Zoomark 2025, the twenty-first edition of the most important European fair dedicated to the world of pet care, Purina confirms its participation with an exhibition area, doubled compared to the past, entirely dedicated to Purina Pro Plan, the reference brand for those looking for scientifically advanced and high-quality nutrition for dogs and cats. The event will take place from 5 to 7 May at the BolognaFiere trade fair, where Purina will be present in pavilion 29, stand D41-E40.

Purina Pro Plan was born from the scientific expertise of the Purina team of nutritionists and veterinarians and offers complete food solutions, formulated to meet the specific needs of pets at every stage of their lives. At the heart of the brand is an approach based on research, innovation and the importance of scientific nutrition, considered the key to ensuring a long, healthy and active life for our animals. A concept that finds a perfect parallel in the world of sport, where nutrition is an integral part of performance.

It is precisely from this synergy between nutrition and performance that the recent partnership between Purina Pro Plan and ATP Tour was born, a multi-year collaboration that sees the brand as a protagonist in some of the most prestigious tournaments on the international circuit - including the Barcelona Open, the Swiss Indoors Basel and the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. Through this alliance, Purina Pro Plan aims to inspire dog and cat owners to take care of their pets with the same attention and dedication that a professional athlete reserves for himself, reinforcing the idea that proper nutrition is a fundamental element for well-being.

The Purina Pro Plan Supplements line will also be a protagonist in the exhibition space, a range of products designed to enrich the daily diet with targeted benefits for dogs and cats. The products have been developed to respond to specific health needs - from immune system support to mobility - without the need to drastically change the animal's diet. A simple, effective and evidence-based solution, which fits perfectly into the brand's philosophy.

In addition to its presence with Purina Pro Plan, Purina will also participate in some opportunities for discussion with other industry experts on topics relevant to the pet care world. An opportunity to share know-how, vision and commitment to the well-being of pets. On Monday 5 May, from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm, the talk “The social commitment of pet companies” will be held in Pavilion 19. On Tuesday 6 May, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm, the meeting “The human-animal relationship: pet company projects in the workplace and schools” will follow in the same pavilion.

Purina Pro Plan will be present at Zoomark 2025 in pavilion 29 – stand D41-E40, where it will invite visitors and operators in the sector to discover the world of Purina Pro Plan, between innovation, science and passion for pet well-being.