Purina Pro Plan - Atp Tour: Multi-year partnership for high-quality nutrition

Purina Pro Plan, part of the Nestlé Purina PetCare Europe group, and the ATP today announced a multi-year partnership that will see Purina Pro Plan become the Official Partner of the ATP Tour. Globally recognised for its advanced science in pet nutrition, Purina Pro Plan offers a range of high-quality products for dogs and cats, developed by a dedicated team of Purina nutritionists and veterinarians, to help pets lead active, healthy and long-lived lives. The partnership with the ATP aims to inspire pet owners to care for their four-legged friends with the same dedication and passion that elite athletes bring to their sport.

The partnership will ensure year-round brand visibility across the ATP's social, editorial and digital channels, providing Purina Pro Plan with a global platform to engage with tennis fans and pet owners. As part of this collaboration, Purina Pro Plan will be the official partner of the following ATP Tour events in Europe: the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, the Swiss Indoors Basel and the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

Throughout the season, Purina Pro Plan will engage athletes, fans and pet owners to showcase how high-quality nutrition and careful care contribute to the health and well-being of pets. This will include a presence in tournament fan zones, as well as a variety of exciting activities and interactive experiences.

This collaboration underscores Purina Pro Plan’s commitment to supporting the many pet-owning athletes on the ATP Tour, offering them expert advice and super-premium nutrition, so they can care for their pets as professional athletes do for themselves.

"We are proud to welcome another industry-leading partner: pets are part of the family, both for our fans and our players," said Daniele Sanò , Chief Business Officer of the ATP. "The partnership with Purina Pro Plan allows us to reach fans in an innovative way, while also helping players take care of their pets' nutrition."

For his part, Fabio Degli Esposti , Head of Marketing at Purina Europe, said: "The health and wellness benefits of playing sports are well known, so partnering with the ATP is a perfect fit for Purina Pro Plan – a brand dedicated to high-quality nutrition to help pets live healthy lives. We are excited to engage with players and their four-legged friends, connecting with tennis fans around the world and inspiring them to take care of their pets as professional athletes do with themselves."