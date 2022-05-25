The workplace of the future according to Millennials and Generation Z

Recent data from a sample of 1,000 people aged 18 to 41 reveal new trends in job seekers.

A recent survey conducted by Hilton among Millennials (26-41 years) and Gen Z (18-25 years) revealed that in a post-pandemic work environment the flexibility, the opportunity to travel, the ability to contribute to realization of targeted projects and diversity are fundamental factors for the ideal job. The results show the importance of meeting new people, gaining experience in different roles and finding a balance between work and private life; in addition, companies with strong social and environmental policies were of interest to 80% of people aged 18 to 41.

The survey also revealed that an inclusive workplace is essential for 84% of respondents. 88% appreciate social interaction in the workplace and 87% of young people between the ages of 18 and 41 consider mental health and well-being policies as an important aspect; 18% also disclosed that they had considered changing jobs in the past year due to concerns about their health and mental well-being.

In the last 12 months, 49% of Millennials and Gen Z have evaluated the possibility of a career in the hospitality sector; in addition, the possibility of learning new skills (29%), the ample opportunities for personal and career development (28%), the variety of work (28%), the opportunities to travel ( 24%) and the flexibility to dedicate time to other life priorities, such as raising a family (23%). The results also highlighted that traditional jobs, such as builder (5%) or pilot (8%), are down compared to jobs like social media creative (17%) or marketing specialist (18%).