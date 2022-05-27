Metro Italia presents the new sustainability strategy

Creating shared value along the entire food chain, for an increasingly sustainable future of out-of-home consumption: this is the commitment of Metro Italia, which today presents the new sustainability strategy. A commitment to create shared value for all the players involved and which has its roots in six pillars: food supply chain, made in Italy, health and nutrition, zero waste, environmental impact, human rights. These six guidelines, interconnected with the company's mission, trace the path to building a sustainable supply chain.

The company has activated a new packaging policy, which aims to eliminate PVC and Eps by 2023 and replace them with FSC-certified paper, cardboard and wood or with recyclable, recycled, compostable and re-use plastic, saving money at group level about 2000 tons of plastic. At the same time, the company is committed to reducing Co2 emissions, in order to be 100% neutral by 2040 worldwide: since 2017 it has avoided the felling of about one million trees.

The company also aims to reduce waste: for over 10 years it has donated the surpluses of the entire distribution chain to Banco Alimentare: thanks to this partnership, over 3.5 million euros of products were donated in 2021 alone and the goal is to reduce by 50% worldwide the waste generated by operations by 2025. With 1700 control analyzes per year, the Group guarantees the highest safety standards on 100% of the assortment: an example is fish, which is 80 % certified as sustainable fishing with the aim of reaching 95% by 2025.

Metro Italia also has 7000 products of the local food and wine tradition from all regions of the country and collaborates with over 1300 companies, small and medium-sized enterprises and Italian producers, to enhance Italian excellence and support the local socio-economic fabric. Among the products offered, many certified excellences, including Igp, Dop, Pat, slow food presidium, and certificates from the Italian supply chain thanks to the high standards required by the company.