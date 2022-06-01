Superior Taste Award 2022: 2,350 products with a "superior taste"

The jury of the International Taste Institute, made up of some of the best chefs and sommeliers in the world, awarded the Superior Taste Award 2022 to 2,350 food and wine products. Certification is given to references that meet or exceed (tasting score over 70%) the expectations of the tasters. Ferrarelle, Angelo Poretti, Cirio and Riso Vignola are just some of the boot's award-winning companies, for a total of 62 made in Italy products

This year, only 28 products worldwide have received the Crystal Taste Award and 17 products have achieved the Diamond Taste Award. These are special awards for foods that maintain high quality and taste levels for several years, and seven products in Italy have obtained them. A list is available on the International Taste Institute website.

Alan Coxon, president of the jury commented: “The best chefs from around the world representing all the major culinary associations, Michelin-starred chefs, Mofs, chefs for presidents and royal families, come together to evaluate consumer products from around the world. world. It is a joy to share such special moments with such passionate people, all together for the love of food, products and professionalism Bringing their experience from gastronomy to serving the food and beverage industry, our jury helps and encourages producers to improve. the taste quality of their products, contributing to our mission to make the world a tastier place".

In 2022 we again saw strong growth in the presentation of products related to health and sustainability. There has been a double-digit increase in plant-based meat and dairy alternatives, gluten-free and vegan products. A 2022 study by Ingredion Proprietary Research showed that 53% of plant-based buyers view "taste" as their most important purchase criterion, far ahead of "nutrition", "brand equity" or "convenience". Eric de Spoelberch, CEO of the institute, added: “Producing products that are healthy but also tasty is a great challenge for the food industry. We are extremely happy to see that an increasing number of vegan or vegetarian products submitted to our evaluations this year have been awarded by our jury”.