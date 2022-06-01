Arla invests in the production of powdered milk

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Arla has officially inaugurated the new production facility in Pronsfeld, Germany. The expansion appears to be the company's largest investment in the dairy sector to date. In fact, 190 million euros were invested in the expansion of the dairy, with the aim of increasing the production of powdered milk. The company expects annual volume growth of 5-7% in international business, in line with its five-year...