Eviosys (metal packaging), towards decarbonisation

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Metal packaging is confirmed as the most recyclable and one of the most sustainable containers: the main European producer Eviosys (controlled by the KPS Capital Partners fund, € 2.1 billion in turnover, 44 plants in 17 EMEA countries) announced that the emissions target for production in 2021, was reducing by 5.6%, almost double the original 3% target set by the roadmap towards achieving zero emissions. Since ca...