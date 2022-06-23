The Italian National Agritech center is born

Promote adaptation to climate change, the reduction of the environmental impact in agrifood, the development of marginal areas, safety, traceability and the typical nature of the supply chains. In summary, this is the goal of Agritech, the Italian National Center for the development of new technologies in agriculture which started. The Federico II University of Naples is the promoter of the Center and is responsible for the national hub: the University of Turin coordinates Spoke 6, which sees the Polytechnic of Turin and the Universities of Genoa working together, in addition to UniTo, Piacenza, Ancona and Foggia, in the development and verification of sustainable agricultural systems even in changing climate scenarios.

And there are other 21 universities involved: Bari, Alma Mater Studiorum - Bologna, Milan, Padua, University of Tuscia, Polytechnic of Milan, Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna, University of Basilicata, Bolzano, Campus Bio-Medico of Rome, University Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Catania, Florence, Perugia, Pisa, Parma, Reggio Calabria, Sapienza di Roma, University of Salerno, Sassari, and Udine.

The project is worth € 350 million, of which 320 million will be borne by the PNRR: it is, in fact, part of the PNRR, Mission 4 Component 2 Investment 1.4 "Strengthening research structures and creation of 'national R&D champions' on some Key Enabling Technologies ”funded by the European Union - NextGeneration EU.

With unprecedented funding for agrifood research, the project is based on the use of enabling technologies for the sustainable development of agri-food production. The parterre that composes the Agritech Center currently consists of 51 actors distributed throughout the national territory, including 28 universities, 5 research centers and 18 companies, even if almost a thousand expressions of interest have been collected in the industrial sector of reference.

The subjects involved include the Council for research in agriculture and the analysis of the agricultural economy, Consorzi Agrari d'Italia, Casillo, Cnh, De Matteis, Egeos, Enginnering, Eni, Graded, Ibf, Irritech, Relatech, Società Sementi Italiana, Telespazio, Bonifiche Ferraresi, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Foundation, Intesa Sanpaolo and Nestlé.



The Agritech Center was born with the ambition to combine the best scientific skills to make the Italian agri-food industry more competitive and sustainable: not surprisingly, the goal is to connect agricultural research infrastructures available at national level, to use enabling technologies to improve productivity and sustainability, as well as promote ecological and digital transition.

Other goals that are intended to be achieved with the new project are to collaborate with companies to increase resilience and economic competitiveness in the agri-food sector and train the next generation of scholars in the sector, guaranteeing the human capital and the skills necessary to face future challenges.