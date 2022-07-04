Nescafé supports urban regeneration

The Nescafé Cup of Respect project continues its commitment to support local communities and the environment and now focuses on a path of care and regeneration of urban areas in Italy together with Labsus - Laboratory for subsidiarity. For each selected city, the area of intervention that is important for sociality is identified: a park, a playground, an open-air gym. The first project is in collaboration between the City of Trento and two associations active in the area, which started with the co-planning of a collaboration agreement for the care and protection of a common good.

Objective? Redevelop the Canova Public Garden, in the homonymous, fervent and multi-ethnic neighborhood on the outskirts of the city. The action focuses on the basketball court - a meeting place for many young people - and sees the collaboration with a local street artist, Alan Vitti, for the creation of a mural artwork that takes inspiration from the Nescafé Cup initiative Of Respect - NelleMieMani, "because it is in our hands the will to act together, for the common good", as a note explains.

Kanova Playground - as the new space will be called - has the ambition to become the new center of social life not only for children and young people but for all the residents of the neighborhood. The sports area will be accessible again by residents in the summer months and will be the driving force for raising awareness of all local communities both in terms of participation in the care and maintenance of public affairs, and in terms of healthy and environmentally friendly lifestyles.

The Nescafé plan - Nestlé's sustainability plan launched in 2010 - made it possible to grow and harvest 75% of coffee more responsibly, distribute over 230 million coffee plants and create 900,000 training courses for coffee farmers; to the work of factories to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the production phase, which have been halved in the last 10 years; to the commitment to educate consumers in the correct disposal of packaging, constantly innovating its eco-design.