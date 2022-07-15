Ferrero improves its sustainability goals

The Ferrero Group is moving accordingly to their sustainability goals. The state of 'work progress' was featured in the group's 13th Sustainability Report, that highlights the steps taken towards the environmental and social goals throughout 2021, spread between four main areas: environmental protection, sustainable supply of ingredients, promotion of conscious consumption and people valorization.

Between the first goals, the passage to sustainable energy and progress on sustainable supply of ingredients stick out the most. Last but not least, the target also includes packaging revision.

The Sustainability Report follows the publication of the first Report on HR in the group, that deals with the crucial matters in terms of HR in the whole chain.

'The pandemic has created social and economical inconsistency globally, that vary from country to country - states Giovanni Ferrero, executive president of the group -. However, as a label we were able to shows resilience and solid progress continues to expand, through both new acquisitions, and through organic growth.'

About the 2021 Sustainability Report, the main evidence concerns mainly the goal of making packaging fully recyclable before 2025: the band is on 'a good path' even though the goal is to reach 83% quote in the last year.

The group has also fixated new goals concerning packaging: between those, reducing the use of virgin plastic by 10% and increase up to 12% the usage of recycled materials in plastic packaging before 2025.

The supply of renewable energy is quickly changing: 84% of electric energy used for factory production in the world now comes from certified sources and 16 factories of the group are already being fueled with full electric energy certified renewable.

Moreover, the society has reached its goal of supplying 100% of the brown sugar certified by Bonsucro, that has declared the traceability, even to the single agricultural label, for more than 95% of the entirety of cocoa acquired. In this sector, the group has set up formation courses for more than 134 thousand farmers in Côte d'Avoire and Ghana: the goal is to promote sustainable agricultural practices in key regions for cocoa plantations, partnering with the farmers.

'As you can read in this Report, we have made great steps forwards in our sustainability strategy towards the prefixed goals - underlines Lapo Civilietti, CEO of Ferrero-. We have increased our energetic efficiency and confirmed an investment program in capital account aimed at reducing our carbon footprint other than having obtained improvements in our packaging, in track with our sustainability roadmap to 2025.'

'Regarding the production chains responsible of raw materials supply - Civiletti finishes off -, we have published or updated the Ferrero cocoa charter, the Ferrero palm oil charter and the Ferrero hazelnut charter, aiming to a production that creates shared value in every sector'.