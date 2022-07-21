Granarolo detects 60% of Latticini G. Cuomo

Granarolo took over 60% of Industria Latticini G.Cuomo S.r.l., a family business in Agro Pontino (Latina, close to Rome) with a great dairy tradition, for over 110 years focused on the production of mozzarella, ricotta and cow's milk cheeses, with a specific focus on fiordilatte, traditional mozzarella with the typical pear shape, a sign of recognition of the Cuomo brand.

The economic terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Lazio company, with an average pre-covid turnover of 12 million euros, is present in the main brands of the national large-scale retail trade. It transforms about 15,000 tons of milk a year from its certified 100% Agro Pontino milk supply chain and from northern Italy. It has a modern, recently built production plant that stands on an area of 33,000 square meters, with the possibility of extension; 34 are the employees.

The majority entry into the capital of Industria Latticini Cuomo S.r.l. allows Granarolo to enhance the milk of the Lazio breeding members of the supply chain with on-site processing (4% of the total volumes of milk produced by Granlatte). Furthermore, explains a note, "the production of mozzarella destined for the market of central and southern Italy is concentrated on this plant, with important economies of scale on the logistical and environmental front, and to integrate the production destined for other countries".