Lactalis acquires Ambrosi

If it is not a monopoly In Italy, we are close to it. After Invernizzi, Locatelli, Galbani, Parmalat, Nuova Castelli, the French group Lactalis, controlled by the Besnier family, signed an agreement with the Ambrosi family for the sale of the entire capital of the company Ambrosi S.p.A.

Ambrosi was held 25% by the Swiss group Emmi, which in turn announced the sale of its stake in Lactalis. The economic terms of the operation were not disclosed, but rumors speak of an investment by Lactalis of approximately 170 million euros.

The Ambrosi Group, whose former owner Giuseppe was for a long time president of Assolatte, is one of the most important dairy operators in Italy, with over 430 collaborators in the world with a turnover of around 420 million euros.

Based in Castenedolo (BS), Ambrosi specializes in the production and distribution of Grana Padano and Parmigiano Reggiano, the two most important Italian PDO cheeses, a sector in which Lactalis had a limited presence up to now. The agreement provides for the confirmation of the current management, with the aim of further accelerating the international growth of the business.

For Giovanni Pomella, CEO of the companies of the Lactalis group in Italy "This operation confirms the interest of the group in supporting and developing the Italian dairy supply chain: thanks to the strong penetration capacity of Lactalis' international commercial network, two exceptional cheeses such as Grana Padano and Parmigiano Reggiano will be able to consolidate their international presence and expand into new markets".