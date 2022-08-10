Banco BPM finances La Molisana

Banco Bpm has completed a 3.5 million euro loan with Molisana, a pasta factory founded in 1912 in Campobasso and today specialized in the production of high-end pasta Made in Italy.

The loan, with a duration of 5 years, draws from the 'Sustainable Investments 2020-2023' ceiling of 5 billion euros, with which Banco Bpm supports companies that intend to make investments related to sustainability.

In the specific case, Molisana has undertaken to use the resources for the implementation of an extensive development plan aimed at further improving the energy efficiency of its production processes, with an annual increase of at least 4% of self-produced energy from renewables.