CDP and Credite Agricole work alongside Aboca healthcare

Increase investments in research and development but also increase production capacities and exports all over the world of health products made in Italy. These, in short, are the objectives of the new agreement signed by Italian state bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Crédit Agricole Italia in favor of Aboca, one of the leading companies in Italy in the sector of medical devices based on natural substances.

The agreement provides for a € 20 million loan from CDP, in addition to another € 13.5 million made available by Crédit Agricole Italia: the loans are guaranteed by Sace which, intervening with its supporting instruments of internationalization and liquidity plans, confirms its role as an institution alongside companies for the growth of the country system.

The operation allows Aboca to expand research and development activities and a greater production and distribution capacity, especially towards foreign markets.

"We are proud to support the growth plans of an Italian excellence with a strong vocation for export and internationalization like Aboca - explains Marco Perocchi, head of corporate bank management at Crédit Agricole Italia -. This operation confirms our commitment to support a strategic supply chain such as that of healthcare and its sustainable growth, which cannot be ignored in order to be competitive in Italy and abroad".

Aboca, based in Sansepolcro (Arezzo), is an Italian healthcare company that manufactures 100% natural health care products, including medical devices and food supplements. With over 1,400 employees, 32 registered patents and a production that reaches 26 countries around the world, the company operates on a vertically integrated production cycle starting from the plants, grown on approximately 1,700 hectares for organic production.

"The support from CDP and CAI is a further boost to the growth of our company - underlines Massimo Mercati, CEO of Aboca - and confirms the growing interest of the financial world in those entrepreneurial realities that make sustainability and commitment towards the common good a basic element of its competitiveness, especially in the health sector".