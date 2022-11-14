Autogrill joins the UN Global Compact

Autogrill strengthens its commitment to sustainability and joins the UN Global Compact, the world's largest initiative for sustainable development, based on ten universal principles relating to the respect for human rights, labor, environmental protection and the fight against corruption.

By joining the Global Compact, Autogrill commits to make the ten fundamental principles an integral part of its decision-making processes, development strategies and daily activities, to support the goals of the United Nations, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and to report annually on its progress in implementing the ten principles.

"We are proud to join the UN Global Compact with so many other companies globally committed to the development of a sustainable global economy that guarantees a better future for all", commented Autogrill CEO Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos. "With the aim of continuously strengthening our commitment to sustainability, we fully endorse the United Nation's call for companies around the world to align their strategies with the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda”.