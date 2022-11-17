Scotti's Venere Rice arrives on the tables of Croatia and Slovenia

Dario Scotti had anticipated it to the microphones of EFA News on the occasion of the last Cibus fair and now the project is taking shape. The supply chain and world exclusive agreement signed by Riso Scotti with Sapise, which owns the "Venere" brand, also had the aim of bringing the product to international markets as well. And now it's the turn of Croatia and Slovenia.

In fact, the spot that Riso Scotti has developed to present Venere rice to those markets has been on air for a few days on the main Croatian and Slovenian television networks.

"Communicating Venere fascinates us for the uniqueness it brings -explains Clara Zanacco, export commercial director of Riso Scotti-. It is a product of excellent quality, born, grown, processed and packaged only in Italy, but with an international and a versatility that truly makes it for everyone".

"In fact, the commercial -adds Zanacco- speaks both to gourmet experts who seek refinement and exclusivity, and to lovers of tradition who do not want to give up on Made in Italy quality, but also to the more curious who love to experiment in the kitchen, and to supporters of healthy living that find the ideal solution in Venere".

Why exactly Croatia and Slovenia for Scotti's Venere rice? "In Croatia we are the market leader with over 30 points of share -underlines Nicola Gorini, Europe & Cis Export manager-. In Slovenia, Riso Scotti is the reference Italian brand in the rice category. They are neighboring countries, which appreciate and seek the quality of Italian food: for us -Gorini continues- they are both historic markets, where we have been bringing the Italian spirit of our classic risotto rice for some time.With Venere, our intention is to create further value in the rice category, in an ever-widening area, between the Alps and the Mediterranean, which we consider a domestic market".

The spot campaign is a mix between TV and digital: the spots are programmed on the main national channels in the prime time slot, but also in the news slots, in the information sections and in some very popular programs such as Masterchef and the World Cup.