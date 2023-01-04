Parmigiano Reggiano king of Christmas tables

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Consumers rewarded Parmigiano Reggiano which proved to be the king of Italian tables during the Christmas holidays. According to Nielsen's Italy data, in the four weeks from 6 November to 4 December total sales in Italian distribution recorded a + 17.4% compared to the same period of 2021.According to forecasts, this acceleration will find further confirmation in the final data for December: at the...