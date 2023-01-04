Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Parmigiano Reggiano king of Christmas tables
Between November and December, distribution sales recorded +17.4% compared to 2021
Consumers rewarded Parmigiano Reggiano which proved to be the king of Italian tables during the Christmas holidays. According to Nielsen's Italy data, in the four weeks from 6 November to 4 December total sales in Italian distribution recorded a + 17.4% compared to the same period of 2021.According to forecasts, this acceleration will find further confirmation in the final data for December: at the...
