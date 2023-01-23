Grana Padano is booming in Spain

Sales of Grana Padano (the most consumed PDO in the world) are growing in Spain. In fact, the Iberian market recorded, in the first ten months of 2022, an import from Italy of 111 thousand wheels of Grana Padano, with an increase in percentage, compared to 2021, of 9.73%.

"This is a very convincing result", commented the general manager of the Consortium, Stefano Berni, "also achieved thanks to the Consortium's decision to invest in exhibiting at the most important food & beverage events in the target markets".

The promotional activity in Spain does not stop and the Consortium bets for the first time on Madrid Fusión, the annual gastronomic congress, now in its 21st edition, which over time has become the most important at national level and a fixed point of reference of the new trends in the kitchen on a global level.

The event, which started yesterday and will take place in the Spanish capital from today until 25 January, is an important opportunity to present the renewed image of the distinctive Grana Padano brand to an audience of operators and attentive consumers. A restyling that made the logo more modern and suitable for contemporary forms of communication, underlining the uniqueness of the PDO product compared to imitations.

The Consortium's program in Madrid Fusión features Andrea Tumbarello, acclaimed Sicilian chef in Spain, with his show cooking dedicated to the evolution of the Italian DOP in Spanish gastronomy and to the different ways of cooking the three ages of Grana Padano. While Loleta, one of the most influential gastro-influencers in Spain and Federico Oldenburg, a journalist specializing in wines, will instead offer a series of tastings and pairings of wine and types of Grana Padano at the Consortium's stand.