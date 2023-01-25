Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Mondelez, the snack replaces the meal and helps relationships
The multinational publishes the State of snacking report: it takes hold in the world and becomes "sustainable"
Mondelēz International published the fourth annual report on the State of snacking, a study that examines consumer behaviors globally and investigates the drivers of consumer choice of snacks. Developed in collaboration with The Harris poll, the report analyzes the attitudes and behaviors regarding snacks of thousands of consumers interviewed in 12 countries. This year's report analyzes how current...
EFA News - European Food Agency