Al Bano: "What do the Irish know about wine?"

Al Bano Carrisi strongly criticized the Irish initiative regarding wine labeling. The singer, who is also a wine producer in his hometown, Cellino San Marco (Br), entered the debate in an interview with Radio Cusano Campus.

"Vhen I heard the news, I said: people are going crazy. So where does it come from? From Ireland. What do they know about the history of wine? They have exaggerations, but let them control their exaggerations", commented the artist in the first place.

"Wine is a medicine, so you have to take the right doses - continued Al Bano -. Wine is part of the history of humanity. Wine is an extraordinary medicine, doctors recommend it. It has so many ingredients that become the joy of a table. This scaremongering, as if it were a pack of cigarettes, is an offense. It's like putting a cigar in a painting of the Mona Lisa, it's an unacceptable absurdity".

Speaking of its production, Al Bano said: "I export my wine to Germany, Spain, America, Canada, China, Japan, before also to Russia, but now everything is closed there, we talk more about bombs than wine. Now I'm finishing the new cellar and I hope to be able to produce 5 million bottles a year. How many glasses of wine do I drink a day? I never go over three glasses".