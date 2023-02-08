Meloni: "Food sovereignty is a priority"

A statement against Nutriscore and in defense of our wine and all the food excellences. Italian prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reiterated her Government's position in a message to the Economic Conference of the Italian Farmers' Confederation.

"We have chosen to set the issue of food sovereignty among our priorities for two reasons: we defend the right of a nation to choose its own production model and we believe it is right to fight the attempt at global food homologation", said Meloni.

"For this reason - added the Prime Minister - we opposed the Nutriscore, which has dropped out of the European agenda at least until 2024, and we fought so that wine, as well as meat, were not penalised".