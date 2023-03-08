Ukraine. Guterres: "It is essential to renew the agreement on wheat"

It is "of fundamental importance" that the agreement on wheat in Ukraine reached last July is extended. These are the first declarations of the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres , on the occasion of his visit to Kiev. Immediately after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Guterres explained to the press that "Ukrainian as well as Russian grain and fertilizer exports are essential for global food security and for food prices".

The secretary general then specified that "the Black Sea Grain Initiative, agreed last July in Istanbul, guaranteed the export of 23 million tons of grain from Ukrainian ports", thus contributing "to reducing the global cost of food" and offer "basic relief to the people, who are paying dearly for this war, particularly in developing countries".

“I want to underline the fundamental importance of the renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative on March 18, and of the initiatives aimed at creating the conditions for the maximum possible use of export infrastructure across the Black Sea, in line with the objectives of the initiative”, he reaffirmed.